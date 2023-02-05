iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 91,750.0% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 355,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 250.8% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000.

IVE stock opened at $157.24 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $160.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.28.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

