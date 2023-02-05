Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance
Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43.
About Ivanhoe Mines
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ivanhoe Mines (IVPAF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.