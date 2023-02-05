Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance

Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include the Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland and William Beckwith Hayden on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

