Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Mondelez International’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.81.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $65.91 on Friday. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.81. The firm has a market cap of $90.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

Further Reading

