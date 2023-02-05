JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Capital Southwest from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $26.17.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.12 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 12.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.82%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 154.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 7.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Capital Southwest by 19.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Southwest

(Get Rating)

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.