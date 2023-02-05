JOE (JOE) Trading Down 0.5% This Week

JOE (JOE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last seven days, JOE has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One JOE token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a market cap of $72.52 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00425842 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,737.34 or 0.29045701 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.55 or 0.00420553 BTC.

JOE Token Profile

JOE was first traded on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,421,966 tokens. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

