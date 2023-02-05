Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s FY2023 earnings at $10.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $185.23.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $164.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,365 shares of company stock valued at $34,927,325. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $39,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Articles

