Joystick Price Down 17.6% Over Last 7 Days (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $20.39 million and $26,264.98 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can currently be bought for about $0.0995 or 0.00000431 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Joystick has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.09948278 USD and is down -2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $26,080.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

