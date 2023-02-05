JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $285.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $254.00 to $285.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PEN. Truist Financial upped their price target on Penumbra from $255.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Penumbra from $202.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Penumbra from $212.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.25.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:PEN opened at $261.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.31 and a beta of 0.50. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $114.86 and a 1-year high of $266.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.79.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $213.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.41 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $27,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 445,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,526,915.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $27,731.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,817 shares of company stock worth $7,079,710. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Penumbra by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Penumbra by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.