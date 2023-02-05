JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Price Target to GBX 1,860

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,730 ($21.37) to GBX 1,860 ($22.97) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SMGZY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Smiths Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Smiths Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.38) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMGZY opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.62. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $21.96.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

