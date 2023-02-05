JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 31,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $288,000. Meridian Management Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 33,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 29,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $141.09 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $159.03. The firm has a market cap of $413.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

