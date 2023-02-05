JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 170 ($2.10) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 140 ($1.73) to GBX 110 ($1.36) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 100 ($1.24) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hochschild Mining Trading Down 3.1 %

HOC opened at GBX 65.05 ($0.80) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £334.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,301.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 72.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 68.22. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 50.40 ($0.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 151 ($1.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

