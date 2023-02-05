Kadena (KDA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $257.67 Million

Kadena (KDA) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Kadena coin can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00005123 BTC on major exchanges. Kadena has a total market cap of $257.67 million and approximately $9.96 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kadena has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.33 or 0.00424404 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,638.49 or 0.28947648 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.85 or 0.00426682 BTC.

About Kadena

Kadena’s launch date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,423,806 coins. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io.

Kadena Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block.The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain.Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain.The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

