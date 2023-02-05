Kava (KAVA) Price Reaches $0.97 on Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00004229 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $390.62 million and approximately $48.40 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00087565 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00063670 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00010491 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00024646 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 401,154,250 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.