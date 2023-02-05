Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on February 22nd

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th.

Kearny Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 20.7% per year over the last three years. Kearny Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 56.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Kearny Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ KRNY opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62. Kearny Financial has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $694.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.20 million.

KRNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Kearny Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Kearny Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Kearny Financial from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Institutional Trading of Kearny Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Kearny Financial by 412.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,988 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial

(Get Rating)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of Kearny Bank. Its services include deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.