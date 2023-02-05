Keywords Studios’ (KWS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($42.61) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,280 ($40.51) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,200 ($39.52) to GBX 3,300 ($40.76) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Keywords Studios Trading Up 0.3 %

KWS stock opened at GBX 2,928 ($36.16) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 5,741.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,772.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,562.02. Keywords Studios has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,950 ($24.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,056 ($37.74).

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

