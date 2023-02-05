Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02), reports. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $182.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. Kimball International updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Kimball International Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KBAL traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $7.46. 140,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.30 million, a P/E ratio of -14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Kimball International has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $9.76.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark began coverage on Kimball International in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBAL. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 123.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Kimball International by 586.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the third quarter worth about $64,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

