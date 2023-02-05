Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02), reports. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $182.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. Kimball International updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Kimball International Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KBAL traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $7.46. 140,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.30 million, a P/E ratio of -14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Kimball International has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $9.76.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark began coverage on Kimball International in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.
Kimball International Company Profile
Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.
