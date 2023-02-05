Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives $20.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,980. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 570,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 113,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 511,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 31,904 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, and Products Pipelines. The Natural Gas Pipelines (NGL) segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, natural gas gathering systems and processing and treating facilities, NGL fractionation facilities and transportation systems, and liquefied natural gas regasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

