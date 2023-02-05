KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Lifted to Neutral at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on KNOT Offshore Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of KNOP opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.84 million, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $18.85.

KNOT Offshore Partners Cuts Dividend

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.29. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $67.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 847.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 17.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engaged in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries.

Further Reading

