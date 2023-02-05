Kusama Price Hits $35.87 on Top Exchanges (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $308.45 million and approximately $21.54 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for $35.87 or 0.00156393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.72 or 0.00425278 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,665.56 or 0.29007242 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.73 or 0.00425303 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama was first traded on July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,992 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network.

Buying and Selling Kusama

According to CryptoCompare, “Self-described as “Polkadot's wild cousin,” Kusama is an experimental blockchain platform that is designed to provide a massively interoperable and scalable framework for developers. Kusama is built on Substrate — a blockchain building kit developed by Parity Technologies. Kusama has almost the same codebase as Polkadot — one of the most successful interoperable blockchains.By deploying on Kusama, fast-paced projects gain access to a highly scalable, interoperable sharded network, with features that are not yet available on Polkadot. To that end, Kusama describes itself as a “canary network.” The platform is designed to provide a testbed for developers looking to innovate and deploy their own blockchain and can be used as a preparatory network before launching on Polkadot — though many projects opt to stick with Kusama for their final product. Kusama benefits from a low barrier to entry for deploying parachains, low bond requirements for validators, and is most commonly used by early-stage startups and for experimentation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

