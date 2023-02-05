Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by SP Asset Management

SP Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,063 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,269,000 after buying an additional 598,645 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,365,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,128,000 after buying an additional 47,502 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,205,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,525,000 after buying an additional 124,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 945,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $221,723,000 after buying an additional 139,269 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $5.65 on Friday, reaching $249.34. 480,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,226. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.60 and a 200 day moving average of $235.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $290.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.36%.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.13.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

