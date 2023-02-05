Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. Acquires New Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000. United Bankshares makes up about 4.1% of Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 968,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 10.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 636,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after purchasing an additional 57,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Bankshares Trading Up 0.3 %

In other United Bankshares news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $106,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,382.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.41. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $44.15.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $338.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

United Bankshares Profile

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.