Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. Invests $258,000 in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.9% of Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPRX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 5,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $99,718.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,013.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $946,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,160.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 5,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $99,718.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 942,703 shares of company stock valued at $14,867,756 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.94. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $57.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Featured Articles

