Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. Makes New $433,000 Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. 3M makes up 1.5% of Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

3M Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $117.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $164.74.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.72%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.