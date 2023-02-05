Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.36.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 0.4 %

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.73. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $24.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $90,506.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,485 shares in the company, valued at $513,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $90,506.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,485 shares in the company, valued at $513,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $70,550.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,454 shares of company stock worth $465,394 over the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,150,090 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $35,089,000 after buying an additional 50,239 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 102,825 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

