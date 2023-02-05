Liberty Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 28,855 A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AOS. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,122,000 after purchasing an additional 782,112 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 29.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,585,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,356,000 after purchasing an additional 589,340 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 462,900 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth about $21,248,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AOS traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.05. 952,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,445. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $75.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.58.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

