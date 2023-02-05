Liberty Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $129,076,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26,463.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,625 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,710,000 after buying an additional 1,102,943 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,364,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,733. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $81.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.21.

