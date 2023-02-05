Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cintas makes up approximately 1.4% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth about $72,341,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170,939 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 51.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,967,000 after acquiring an additional 159,396 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Cintas by 64.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 251,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,819,000 after acquiring an additional 98,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Cintas by 726.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 100,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,370,000 after acquiring an additional 87,936 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.10.

Cintas Stock Down 0.5 %

Cintas stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $442.42. The stock had a trading volume of 398,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $470.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.43%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also

