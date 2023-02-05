Liberty Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.94. 5,352,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,533,354. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.84.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

