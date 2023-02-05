Liberty Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 115.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in S&P Global by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE SPGI traded down $10.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $372.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,839. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $353.08 and a 200 day moving average of $346.72. The stock has a market cap of $121.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $423.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price objective (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.06.
In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.
