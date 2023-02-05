Liberty Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.75 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 85.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 52.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.19. 1,130,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.37 and its 200-day moving average is $112.76.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATO. Mizuho cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

