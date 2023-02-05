Liberty Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 98.2% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 197.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Fortive by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.62.

NYSE:FTV traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,939,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,034. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.98 and its 200-day moving average is $64.37.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

