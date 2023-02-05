Lido DAO (LDO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.80 Billion

Lido DAO (LDO) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. During the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Lido DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $2.14 or 0.00009145 BTC on exchanges. Lido DAO has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and approximately $112.74 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido DAO Profile

Lido DAO launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,531,227 tokens. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

