Lido DAO (LDO) Price Hits $2.04 on Major Exchanges

Lido DAO (LDO) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Lido DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $2.04 or 0.00008815 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lido DAO has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. Lido DAO has a market cap of $1.71 billion and $131.89 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lido DAO Profile

Lido DAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,576,678 tokens. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

