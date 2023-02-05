LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.28 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $202.00 million-$212.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.36 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LifeVantage in a research note on Thursday. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

LifeVantage Stock Performance

NASDAQ LFVN opened at $4.00 on Friday. LifeVantage has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89.

LifeVantage Dividend Announcement

LifeVantage ( NASDAQ:LFVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.77 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. Research analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is currently -240.00%.

Institutional Trading of LifeVantage

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeVantage in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares during the period. 29.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

