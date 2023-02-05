LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

Shares of LITB stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightInTheBox

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

