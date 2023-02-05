Linamar (TSE:LNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$80.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$67.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Linamar from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James set a C$82.00 target price on Linamar and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Linamar from C$86.00 to C$77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Linamar Stock Performance

TSE LNR opened at C$74.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$64.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.93. Linamar has a 12-month low of C$45.46 and a 12-month high of C$74.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Linamar ( TSE:LNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.10 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Linamar will post 8.0200011 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Hasenfratz bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$66.23 per share, with a total value of C$3,311,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,869,000. In other news, Director Linda Hasenfratz bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$66.23 per share, with a total value of C$3,311,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,869,000. Also, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant bought 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$61.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,801.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$199,490.01. Insiders have acquired a total of 50,938 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,216 in the last quarter.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

