Liquity (LQTY) Reaches Market Cap of $62.68 Million

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. In the last week, Liquity has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a market capitalization of $62.68 million and approximately $337,104.25 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity token can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00002987 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Liquity Token Profile

Liquity launched on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,620,074 tokens. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

