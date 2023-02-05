Lisk (LSK) Trading 30.1% Higher This Week

Lisk (LSK) traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00005514 BTC on major exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $177.35 million and $184.10 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000278 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00008975 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000842 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,327,567 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

