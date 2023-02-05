Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 2.8% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned 0.05% of Lowe’s Companies worth $60,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $215.97 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $238.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.23. The stock has a market cap of $134.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.12.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

