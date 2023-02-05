LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of LYB opened at $98.15 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.56.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 40.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 59.2% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.