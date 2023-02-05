Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mannatech from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of MTEX opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $15.49 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $31.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mannatech had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $35.51 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Mannatech’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfredo Bala sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $68,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,406 shares in the company, valued at $86,754.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alfredo Bala sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $68,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,406 shares in the company, valued at $86,754.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1,090.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

