ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target Increased to $101.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Northcoast Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.22.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $90.82 on Wednesday. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $115.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.19 and a 200 day moving average of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.06). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.58%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after buying an additional 739,380 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 60.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,233,000 after purchasing an additional 509,571 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 816.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,404,000 after purchasing an additional 261,217 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 22.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 879,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,180,000 after purchasing an additional 163,277 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 62.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 322,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,611,000 after purchasing an additional 124,324 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

