Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 663,561 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 249,274 shares during the quarter. SAP accounts for 2.4% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of SAP worth $53,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 51.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 10.6% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 24.8% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 29.3% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SAP Stock Performance
Shares of SAP stock opened at $120.63 on Friday. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.27. The firm has a market cap of $142.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.
