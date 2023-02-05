Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Sells 994 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Nestlé by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 87,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 234,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nestlé by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 45,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in Nestlé by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 27,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,120,000 after acquiring an additional 115,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSRGY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Nestlé from CHF 126 to CHF 115 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale downgraded Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.14.

Nestlé Price Performance

About Nestlé

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $120.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $102.78 and a 12-month high of $133.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.83.

(Get Rating)

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.