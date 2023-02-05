Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 0.7% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 23.7% in the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 166.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $844,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 98.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,457,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,604. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.47 and its 200 day moving average is $196.46. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.07.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

