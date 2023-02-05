Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,577,000 after purchasing an additional 46,888 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 8.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,284,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,004,000 after acquiring an additional 982,941 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Dynatrace by 41.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,757,000 after acquiring an additional 974,376 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Dynatrace by 4.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,005,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,080,000 after acquiring an additional 85,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 312.2% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,912,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $2,184,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 125,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $2,184,691.80. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 125,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dynatrace Price Performance

DT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

Shares of DT stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.21. 4,889,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,523,428. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 472.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.53. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $49.55.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.92 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.