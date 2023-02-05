Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Lowers Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.0% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 28.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:C traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.95. 20,050,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,649,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average of $47.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

