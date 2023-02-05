Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) is Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Markel comprises about 4.4% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Markel worth $97,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Markel by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Markel by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of MKL opened at $1,335.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,339.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,250.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,519.24.
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
