Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$12.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MRE. TD Securities raised their price objective on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Martinrea International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Martinrea International Price Performance

Shares of MRE stock opened at C$13.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of C$7.43 and a 1-year high of C$13.98. The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.42.

Martinrea International Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

In other Martinrea International news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 8,500 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 548,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,510,695.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

