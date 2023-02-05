Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Mattel to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Mattel Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ MAT opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.00. Mattel has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 43.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 50.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 454.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 25,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

